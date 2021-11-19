Watch
House moves toward OK of Dems' sweeping social, climate bill

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President Joe Biden's domestic agenda as the House meets to debate the "Build Back Better" Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Nancy Pelosi
Posted at 10:21 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 23:21:20-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided House is moving toward passage of Democrats’ expansive social and environment bill.

New cost estimates from Congress’ top fiscal analyst suggest that moderate lawmakers’ worries about spending and deficits will be calmed, giving the bill the votes it needs for passage.

The House has begun final debate on the long-delayed legislation, with a vote expected Thursday night or early Friday morning.

House approval would ship the legislation to the Senate. Every Democrat in the Senate would have to agree to the bill for it to pass if no Republicans vote for it.

The House version of the bill would bolster child care assistance, create free preschool, curb seniors’ prescription drug costs and combat climate change.

