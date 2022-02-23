Housing market in overdrive again as mortgage rates hit 4%

Thinking of buying or selling a home this spring?

A lot of home buyers have been hoping that last year's crazy housing market might finally slow down, giving them a better chance of winning their dream home.

Unfortunately, many real estate agents report that rising mortgage rates mean the rush for homes is heating up again, and they say that Spring of 2022 will be just as competitive as last year.

Rising rates heating up the market

Denise and Steven Taylor are realtors who are watching the market go into overdrive, for a second straight year.

They say it took a bit of a breather over Christmas, but with the fed announcing rate hikes likely coming this spring, buyers are now worried about being priced out.

"Buyers are getting frantic right now," Steven Taylor said. "They are starting to look more aggressively for homes because of the fear of interest rates going up."

And that is already happening all over the country.

30 year mortgage rates, nationwide, are up from 2.5 percent in late 2020, to close to 4 percent for the first time in 3 years.

That can add over $200 to the average monthly payment.

Surging rates have left buyers like Tim and Rachel Duris, clients of the Taylors, feeling a sense of sudden urgency, having lost out on several homes the past few months.

"There was one home that we were interested in putting an offer in on," Rachel Duris said, "and we were going to wait till the next morning, but by the time I texted Denise it was gone."

The Taylors say some buyers are considering waiting another year, hoping that more homes will show up on the market, causing prices will even fall.

But most realtors say that is unlikely, short of a major recession.

"The prices are still going up," Denise Taylor said. "They are definitely not going to be less next year."

What home buyers can do

So how can you win in this hot market?

The Taylors say:

Get preapproved, and lock in your rate for 30 to 90 days.

Make an offer on the spot if you find a home you like. You may even have to make the offer based on a virtual online tour, without even setting foot in the home.

Consider the listing price to be just a starting point, so make sure you are pre-approved for over the list price.

"We tell them to look at the listing price as a starting price," Denise Taylor said. "It will start there and more than likely go $10,000, $20,000, or more over asking price."

Finally, if your offer is solid and you want the home, the Taylors recommend you put in what is called an "escalation clause," your offer can go up if someone else bids higher than you.

It sounds incredibly frustrating and depressing if you are hoping to find a new home this spring.

But there is good news about Rachel and Tim and their little girl: they just had their offer accepted on a home, that they bid on as soon as it was listed.

Their message is to move quickly, and not wait to make an offer, so you don't waste your money.

