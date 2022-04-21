Judge orders Wisconsin investigator looking into the 2020 election to stop deleting records

A judge has ordered an investigator in Wisconsin looking into the 2020 election to stop deleting records, the latest blow against the former state Supreme Court justice whose contract is nearing an end.

Michael Gableman has released two interim reports on the election won by President Joe Biden and has suggested the GOP-controlled Legislature look into the legally impossible move of decertifying his victory. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Thursday issued an order telling Gableman "not to delete or destroy any record that is or may be responsive" to open records requests from the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.

Recounts have clarified that Biden won over Trump by about 21,000 votes, the Associated Press reported.

American Oversight adviser Melanie Sloan said, “If this investigation was above board, the Office of Special Counsel would have maintained and released records of its work required by law,” Sloan said. “Instead, it is fighting tooth and nail to hide its work from the public. This inquiry is nothing more than an attempt to prop up conspiracy theories and undermine free and fair elections.”