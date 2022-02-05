Lucky dog: Colorado deputy rescues pup from burning SUV

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy is being praised for smashing the windows of a burning SUV and rescuing a frightened dog in a neighborhood south of Denver.

Douglas County Deputy Michael Gregorek’s body camera video from Jan. 22 shows him arriving on the scene as smoke pours from the driver’s side window of the SUV.

The owner frantically yells that his dog Hank is somewhere inside the locked vehicle.

Gregorek uses a baton to smash two windows before pulling Hank out and quickly carrying him to a nearby snowbank.

By the time a veterinarian arrived, Hank was already sprinting around and ready to play. The video was released Thursday.

