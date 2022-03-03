Man arrested in New York in connection with string of hate crimes against Asian women

NEW YORK — A 28-year-old man who is unhoused has been charged with hate crimes after a string of unprovoked attacks on women of Asian descent in New York City.

Steven Zajonc was arrested Wednesday in connection with assaults on seven women in different Manhattan neighborhoods over a two-hour period on Sunday.

The victims were all women of Asian descent ranging in age from 19 to 57.

According to WABC-TV, police say all of the incidents occurred Sunday between 6:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. ET. The suspect allegedly attacked the women with punches and elbows in "unprovoked attacks." Police say that all seven women suffered either "swelling and redness, lacerations or other minor injuries."

WNBC-TV reports that the suspect was arrested at the New York Public Library on Wednesday after he briefly barricaded himself in a bathroom.

Zajonc was arrested on seven counts each of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and harassment.

It's not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.