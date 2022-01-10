Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The man who bought an AR-15-style rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison.

A Wisconsin judge accepted Dominick Black's plea on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, the hearing lasted six minutes.

Under the deal, Black is to pay a $2,000 fine, the news outlet reported.

Prosecutors dropped two felony counts of intent to deliver a dangerous weapon to a minor. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor is a non-criminal citation.

Black was 18 when he purchased the rifle in May 2020.

Rittenhouse was 17 and too young to buy a firearm.

Three months later, Rittenhouse used the rifle to shoot three people at a Kenosha protest.

He killed two of them.

A jury acquitted him of multiple charges in November.