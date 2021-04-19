Watch
Medical examiner: Capitol officer suffered a stroke, died of natural causes on Jan. 6

Brendan Smialowski/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo a placard is displayed with an image of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick on it as people wait for an urn with his cremated remains to be carried into the U.S. Capitol to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Federal investigators probing the death Sicknick, a U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in the Jan. 6 riot, have zeroed in on a suspect seen on video appearing to spray a chemical substance on the officer before he later collapsed and died, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP, File)
Capitol Breach Officer's Death
Posted at 3:52 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 16:52:55-04

The D.C. medical examiner’s office says Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured during the Jan. 6 insurrection, suffered a stroke and has ruled the officer died from natural causes.

Sicknick was among five people who died after the riot.

Two men have been charged with assaulting Sicknick during the riot, spraying him with bear spray.

Investigators initially believed he was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, based on statements collected early in the investigation, according to two people familiar with the case.

