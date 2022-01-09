Watch
Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2009 file photo, producer Michael Lang poses for a portrait in New York. The co-creator and promoter of the 1969 Woodstock music festival that served as a touchstone for generations of music fans, Michael Lang has died. A spokesperson for Lang's family says the 77-year-old had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in a New York City hospital. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, file)
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 13:37:58-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A co-creator and promoter of the 1969 Woodstock music festival that served as a touchstone for generations of music fans, Michael Lang has died.

A spokesperson for Lang's family says the 77-year-old had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and passed away Saturday in a New York City hospital.

Along with partners, Lang put together the festival billed as “three days of peace and music” that drew approximately 400,000 people to a farm northwest of New York City.

The concert featured iconic performances from artists including Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, The Who, and Jefferson Airplane.

A planned 50th-anniversary concert in 2019 was scrapped when a venue couldn't be secured.

