Millions brace for winter storm watches as parts of the east coast expect unusual amounts of snow

Millions are bracing for possible winter weather watches starting Friday as strong winds and heavy snow heads to parts of the east coast of the United States.

Meteorologists expect that areas farther north including around Boston and Rhode Island could see from 8 to 16 inches of snow over the weekend, and wind gusts up to 60 mph, CNN reported.

Father south on the east coast, areas in southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina could see snow accumulation that is not usual for those areas of up to 6 inches. Wind gusts also have the potential to move as high as 45 mph, as WTKR reported.

The National Weather Service for Boston reported that there are still limited details on a potential winter storm in that area because their model error ranges 3 days out and over a coverage area of at least 150 miles. That's a distance that ranges from Cape Cod, Mass. to New Haven, Conn., so meteorologists were still waiting on data by early Thursday.

Travel along the i-95 corridor is expected to be tough on Saturday, the Weather Channel reported.