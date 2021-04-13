Minneapolis, surrounding cities extend curfew as demonstrations expected Tuesday night

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis, St. Paul and other cities in the area will again implement curfews Tuesday night after two nights of unrest following the death on Sunday of Daunte Wright. Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, died after being shot by police in the suburb of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Most of the curfews begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday and lift 6 a.m. Wednesday, however a handful of cities will begin curfew earlier.

The curfews make exemptions for first responders, media, people driving to or from work or religious services, and people seeking medical or emergency care, according to the Star Tribune. Minneapolis’ mayor also made exemptions for community organizations who are partnering with the city to defuse tensions.

Mayor Frey has issued a new regulation which imposes a curfew beginning at 10 p.m. tonight (April 13) through 6 a.m. tomorrow (April 14), the details of which can be found on the Mayor's notices website at:https://t.co/rUFpRkpF9e pic.twitter.com/ibYtTC79NF — Minneapolis Clerk (@mplsclerk) April 13, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Brooklyn Center officer who shot Wright tendered her resignation, along with Police Chief Tim Gannon.

Gannon had released body worn camera video Monday, which showed the officer, Kim Potter, yell “taser” before firing her weapon, leading him and others to believe she meant to grab her taser during the struggle with Wright.

In addition to the police resignations, the Elliot confirmed Tuesday that the Brooklyn Center city council had voted to relieve City Manager Curt Boganey of his duties.

Hundreds of people have gathered the last two nights in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department to demonstrate, despite a curfew. At one point Monday night, protesters attempted to breach a barrier that was surrounding the police station. Officers used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowds.

KMSP-TV and WCCO-TV in Minneapolis report police advanced on protesters around 9 p.m. CT and began during rubber bullets. They also say a few stores were vandalized and looted in the area.

Gannon said that two people had been arrested following Sunday’s riots.

The unrest sparked by Wright’s shooting takes place as the trial of Derek Chauvin is ongoing just miles away at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter in connection with the death of George Floyd.

Floyd’s death and bystander video of the incident that showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck sparked widespread unrest in Minneapolis and across the country early last summer.