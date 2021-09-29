Watch
NBA won't pay unvaccinated players who miss games due to COVID-19

David Becker/AP
New York Knicks forward Reid Travis (40) shoots against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 6:59 PM, Sep 29, 2021
The NBA won't pay unvaccinated players who are forced to miss games due to local COVID-19 mandates, according to a report from ESPN.

New York City, Brooklyn, and San Francisco have vaccine requirements for indoor venues.

That means players on the Knicks, Nets, and Warriors must be vaccinated to play in home games.

The Knicks said all of its players are fully vaccinated.

Andrew Wiggins, who plays for the Warriors, was denied a religious exemption and said his "back is definitely against the wall."

Nets star Kyrie Irving did not make an in-person appearance during the team's media day because of his vaccine status, ESPN reported.

However, the president of the National Basketball Players Association tweeted that 90% of players in the NBA are vaccinated.

The league Tuesday released tentative health and safety protocols, which do not include a vaccine mandate.

Instead, unvaccinated players will not be able to eat in the same room as vaccinated players. They also will have to wear a mask indoors and practice social distancing. Unvaccinated players also won't be allowed to visit "high-risk" settings, which include bars and clubs.

