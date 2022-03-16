Netflix brings back comedy series starring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Netflix announced on Wednesday that the 2015 comedy series starring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is back on the streaming service due to demand.

"You asked and it's back," the streaming giant said on Twitter.

The series, "Servant of the People," ran from 2015 to 2019, according to IMDB.

In it, Zelenskyy stars as a school teacher who becomes president after a video of him complaining about corruption goes viral, Netflix said.

The show won two awards and was nominated for three others, according to IMDB.

Zelenskyy has risen in popularity across the world following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He has been praised for his leadership and communication style during the conflict.

This story was originally reported by Emily McCain of abcactionnews.com.