NYC to lift school mask rules, vaccine mandates for dining

Eric Adams
AP
New York City mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in which he announced the scaling back of COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates within the city, Friday, March 4, 2022, in New York. (New York City Mayor's Office via AP)
Eric Adams
Posted at 11:39 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 12:39:58-05

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is lifting mandates requiring masks in public schools and proof of vaccination to dine in restaurants or enter entertainment, sports and cultural venues.

Mayor Eric Adams said Friday from Times Square that while the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, he is confident that it is now safe to send children to school unmasked.

The mayor last weekend said he was considering lifting the mandates if infections and hospitalizations continued a downward trend.

New York City reports a test positive rate of 1.65% over the last seven days. More than 86% of people eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine have gotten at least one dose, according to the city's health department.

Individual businesses can still decide to keep mandates in place if they choose, but the city will no longer be required to check vaccine cards.

Friday's decision comes days after the state had lifted its mask mandate in schools and left the decision with local officials.

