Official: Bodies of three Paraguayans found in Florida condo

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay's foreign minister says rescuers have found in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condominium the bodies of Sophia López Moreira, the sister of Paraguay's first lady Silvana Abdo, the husband of López Moreira and the youngest of their three children.

Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo told Paraguay's ABC Cardinal radio station the two other children and the family's nanny are still missing.

Paraguay’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement last month that the six Paraguayans were missing, including Luis Pettengill, Lady Luna Villalba, Sophia, and three children.

The Paraguayans were among several Latin American citizens in the condominium when it collapsed on June 24.

Rescue workers at the South Florida site are now focused on finding remains unaccounted for — instead of survivors.