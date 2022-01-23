Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The porn star who catapulted Michael Avenatti to fame four years ago will get a starring role in a New York courtroom when prosecutors try to prove the California lawyer cheated her of $300,000 in book proceeds.

Stormy Daniels is the key witness in Manhattan federal court at Avenatti's third criminal trial in two years.

Opening statements are scheduled for Monday.

He was convicted in Manhattan in early 2020 of trying to extort Nike of up to $25 million by threatening to tarnish the sportswear giant's reputation unless it met his demands.

Last year, a mistrial resulted in California on charges he cheated clients there.

