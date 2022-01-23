Watch
Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE- Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, right, talks to the media as she leaves federal court, on April 16, 2018 in New York. Avenatti, the once high-profile California attorney who regularly taunted then-President Donald Trump during frequent television appearances, was introduced Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, to prospective jurors who will decide whether he cheated porn star Stormy Daniels out of book-deal proceeds. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jan 23, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — The porn star who catapulted Michael Avenatti to fame four years ago will get a starring role in a New York courtroom when prosecutors try to prove the California lawyer cheated her of $300,000 in book proceeds.

Stormy Daniels is the key witness in Manhattan federal court at Avenatti's third criminal trial in two years.

Opening statements are scheduled for Monday.

He was convicted in Manhattan in early 2020 of trying to extort Nike of up to $25 million by threatening to tarnish the sportswear giant's reputation unless it met his demands.

Last year, a mistrial resulted in California on charges he cheated clients there.

