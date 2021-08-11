Watch
Oregon to mandate masks indoors, require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Gillian Flaccus/AP
A sign reminds customers to wear their masks at a bakery in Lake Oswego, Ore., on Friday, May 21, 2021. As the federal government and many states ease rules around mask-wearing and business occupancy, some blue states like Oregon and Washington are still holding on to some longtime coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
Posted at 7:39 PM, Aug 10, 2021
People in Oregon will be required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement Tuesday. However, she didn't specify when the mandate would take place or how long it would be in effect. She plans on releases details during a press conference Wednesday.

In addition to indoor mask use, Brown said she will require state employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Oregon reported 2,339 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and nine additional deaths.

The state has continued to see a sharp rise in cases since the beginning of July. Hospitalizations have also climbed, according to data from the Oregonian.

"Without these additional mitigation measures, Oregon could be as many as 500 staffed hospital beds short of what will be needed to treat patients hospitalized for any reason by September," the governor said in a statement.

Brown added that the overwhelming majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

"There are two keys to saving lives," Brown said."Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your family against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. And, by wearing masks, all of us––vaccinated and unvaccinated––can help ensure that a hospital bed staffed by health professionals is available for our loved ones in their time of need."

