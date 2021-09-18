Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Pfizer recalls anti-smoking drug

items.[0].image.alt
Darron Cummings/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this June 11, 2009 file photo, a customer at the Red Key Taven in Indianapolis lights a cigarette. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, file)
FDA Chantix Warning
Posted at 7:57 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 20:57:10-04

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling all lots of Chantix 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets.

The Food and Drug Administration says the pills have the presence of Nitrosamine at or above its acceptable intake limit.

“Long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-varenicline may be associated with a theoretical potential increased cancer risk in humans, but there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication,” the FDA said in a statement on its website.

Chantix is a treatment to help people quit smoking.

The FDA says patients can continue to take their current medication until their provider offers a replacement.

“The health benefits of stopping smoking outweigh the cancer risk from the nitrosamine impurity in varenicline,” the FDA said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018