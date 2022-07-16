Watch Now
Plan dropped to nominate anti-abortion lawyer for judgeship

Federal Judgeship-Kentucky
Ryan C. Hermens/AP
FILE - S. Chad Meredith, Kentucky solicitor general, speaks to members of the media after making arguments before the Kentucky Supreme Court at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 9:32 PM, Jul 15, 2022
The White House has dropped plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer backed by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for a federal judgeship in Kentucky.

The decision to back off the nomination of Chad Meredith comes amid an apparent split between McConnell and Republican Sen. Rand Paul, his fellow Kentuckian, over the selection. The White House pointed to resistance from Paul in abandoning the nomination.

A Paul spokeswoman did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday evening. Meredith is a well-known conservative in Kentucky. He defended the state's anti-abortion laws in court.

“In considering potential District Court nominees, the White House learned that Senator Rand Paul will not return a ‘blue slip’ on Chad Meredith,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. “Therefore, the White House will not nominate Mr. Meredith.”

