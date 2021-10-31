Watch
Plan to replace Minneapolis PD worries many Black residents

Richard Tsong-Taatarii/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo speaks during a news conference accompanied by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in Minneapolis. Activists in Minneapolis are making a second attempt to get rid of the city's police department, more than a year after George Floyd's death at the hands of officers. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 2:02 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 15:02:06-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new public safety unit goes to the city's voters this week.

The idea on Tuesday's ballot has its roots in the abolish-the-police movement that erupted after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year. It draws strong support from younger Black activists energized by Floyd's death, as well as from some Black and white residents across this liberal city.

But the plan, which would drop a requirement that the city have a minimum number of police officers, has aroused concern in some of the city's most dangerous neighborhoods, where many Black residents fear it would make them more vulnerable just as violent crime is spiking.

