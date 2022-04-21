President Biden delivers update on US response to war in Ukraine

President Joe Biden will address the United States' response to the war in Ukraine this morning at 9:45.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration said it is sending additional weapons to assist Ukraine defend its nation from Russian invaders.

"The types of weapons systems we're providing are really a reflection of the conversations happening with the Ukrainian leadership and military about what they need in this stage of the war," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

It comes as the US delivers $800 million worth of military supplies to the country amid Ukraine's battle with Russia.

The State Department said the items being sent to Ukraine include artillery, armored vehicles, helicopters, Unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels, engineering and field support equipment in addition to anti-armor and anti-personnel capabilities, counter artillery, air defense radars, tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, body armor and combat medical equipment.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper late last week, Zelenskyy said it would accept more weapons from the United States and European allies.

"Of course, we need more, but I am happy that he's helping us now,” Zelenskyy said of Biden. “I feel that right now we're having a cleaner dialogue. It's been a dialogue that has had some twists and turns and not just talk. It's been very, very difficult because there aren't many countries that have really helped us.