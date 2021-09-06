Prominent lawyer shot and hurt months after wife, son slain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago and was injured when a bullet grazed his head as he changed a tire over the weekend says he is going to rehab.

Alex Murdaugh's statement Monday also said he "made a lot of decisions that I truly regret" but did not go into details.

State police said Alex Murdaugh was able to call 911 after he was hurt Saturday afternoon in Hampton County.

According to The State newspaper, Murdaugh's lawyer Jim Griffin said his client was driving to Charleston when he stopped on Salkehatchie Road.

The newspaper reported that Murdaugh was passed by a truck before it turned around and then someone in the vehicle shot him.

Alex's shooting comes two months after his 52-year-old wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were killed on June 7.

According to the Associated Press, Maggie and Paul were found outside the house near dog kennels after being shot several times.

No arrests have been made.

At the time of his death, Paul was awaiting trial for a 2019 fatal boating accident in which a 19-year-old woman died, the AP reported.