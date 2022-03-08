Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was arrested Tuesday on a conspiracy charge for what federal prosecutors say was his role in a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former chairman of the Proud Boys, wasn’t there when the riot erupted on Jan. 6, 2021.

Police arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020.

According to USA TODAY, Tarrio was added as a defendant to a case against several other members of the Proud Boys who allegedly attacked the Capitol.

Tarrio will reportedly make his first court appearance on the conspiracy charge on Tuesday.

More than 775 people have been arrested for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Axios reported.