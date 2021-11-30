Reps. Boebert, Omar engage in contentious phone call

Republican Rep. Lauen Boebert and Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar spoke over the phone Monday.

Boebert reached out to Omar after a video surfaced of the Republican making anti-Muslim remarks.

Boebert claimed she encountered Omar in an elevator and said, "Well, she doesn't have a backpack, we should be fine."

Facing backlash, Boebert issued a statement where she apologized "to anyone in the Muslim community I offended."

During their call Monday, Omar said Boebert would not agree to publicly apologize for the comment.

"I graciously accepted a call from Rep. Lauren Boebert in the hope of receiving a direct apology for falsely claiming she met me in an elevator, suggesting I was a terrorist, and for a history of anti-Muslim hate," Omar said in a statement. "Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments.

Boebert posted a video that said she reached out to Omar because she never wants to offend someone's religion.

However, she said their call became contentious when Omar was insistent that the Colorado representative make a public apology despite already issuing a public statement.

"So I told Ilhan Omar that she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-police rhetoric," Boebert said.

That's when Boebert said Omar hung up on her. Omar said she ended the call when Boebert "doubled down on her rhetoric."

The House has yet to take action on Boebert's comments. It's unclear whether the Republican congresswoman will face any disciplinary action.