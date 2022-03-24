White House says US will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

The White House has announced plans to welcome up to 100,00 Ukrainians and others fleeing the country's war with Russia.

In a statement Thursday, the White House said the U.S. would welcome the refugees "through the full range of legal pathways, including the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program."

"The United States and the European Union are also coordinating closely to ensure that these efforts, and other forms of humanitarian admission or transfers, are complementary and provide much-needed support to Ukraine's neighbors," the White House's statement read.

The United Nations says about 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the war a month ago.

The Biden administration also announced that it would provide $1 billion in funding for humanitarian assistance for those affected by the war. That funding will go to providing people in Ukraine with "food, shelter, clean water, medical supplies and other forms of assistance."

