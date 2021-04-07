Samuel Adams to offer free beer if you get COVID vaccine

One beer company is working to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccination by offering free beer.

Beginning Monday, Samuel Adams said if you post your vaccination sticker or bandage, they'll send you $7 through the Cash App for a beer at your favorite bar through its #ShotForSam vaccine incentive program.

The company said the offer is for the first 10,000 people to participate by May 15 or while supplies last.

To participate, use the hashtag #shotforsam and tag @samueladamsbeer on Instagram or Twitter.

If you are picked, Samuel Adams said they'll send you a direct message.