Severe weather projected to batter southern states Wednesday

On Wednesday, the south is preparing for severe weather as meteorologists predict several states will see large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.

AccuWeather reported that Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee would most likely be the states affected on Wednesday, with Memphis, Nashville, Atlanta, and Birmingham likely to get hit.

According to Weather.com, the states will most likely see severe weather late afternoon.

"Thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys with a Marginal Risk for severe storms in Southeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi," the National Weather Service reported.

News of the severe weather comes two weeks after a tornado ripped through four states, killing at least 92 people, 77 of whom died in Kentucky.