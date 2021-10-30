Watch
'She was my friend' — Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer

Posted at 5:43 PM, Oct 30, 2021
Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of “Rust,” calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.

Baldwin spoke to photographers Saturday on a roadside in Vermont. He called the film crew “very, very well-oiled” until "this horrible event happened.”

The video was distributed by TMZ. Investigators believe Baldwin’s gun fired a single live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin said he was speaking out so that the photographers would stop following his family.

