Sheriff: Elderly Florida woman found dead after grabbed by gators in pond

Damian Dovarganes/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cajun Kate, a female American alligator, suns at the Los Angeles Zoo's gator pond, home of "Reggie the Alligator," on Monday, May 10, 2010, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 11:23:39-04

An elderly woman was found dead after reportedly falling into a pond and being attacked by two alligators.

The incident occurred Friday at a golf course in Englewood, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press.

According to the news outlet, the woman, whose identity had not been released, was seen falling into the water and "struggling to stay afloat" before two alligators grabbed her.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the AP reported.

According to CNN and ABC News, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the two alligators, which measured to be 8' 10'' and 7' 7".

The AP and ABC reported it's unclear if the two reptiles removed were involved.

Officials told the news outlets that they had not determined the woman's cause of death, and an investigation was still underway.

