Shooting in Maryland leaves 2 victims, police say a suspect is 'down'

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick Police are on the scene of a shooting incident in the 8400 block of Progress Drive.

Officials confirm there are two victims, though their conditions are unclear.

Police also say one suspect is also "down," but it's unknown if there is more than one gunman.

We are on scene responding to an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive. Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down. — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) April 6, 2021

Police later said they would hold a press conference regarding the incident at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Frederick is located about an hour west of Baltimore. The area surrounding the shooting is mostly commercial, though there is a charter school in the area.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was originally published by Ryan Dickstein on WMAR in Baltimore.