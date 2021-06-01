Shooting reported at Los Angeles-area fire station

Officials are responding to reports of a shooting at a Los Angeles County fire station.

Los Angeles County Fire Department's Twitter account confirmed there was a shooting just before 11 a.m. PT at Station 81 in Agua Dulce, an area west of Santa Clarita, California.

One person has been confirmed injured following the shooting, according to CNN and KTTV. It's unclear if there are more victims.

It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce. The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident. (1/2) — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 1, 2021

ABC News and KTTV both report that a fire has been reported at a home about ten miles from the station, though it's currently unclear if it is linked to the shooting.

This story is breaking and will be updated.