'Smart operating rooms' rolling out across the country

Healthcare is becoming more high-tech.

Omnimed is creating technology for a "smart operating room" that can assist doctors.

"It uses a combination of technologies like artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning to capture millions of data points per minute," said Omnimed CEO Nick Moran.

The technology can detect movements, ensure a room has been sterilized and alert the staff when a device is dropped.

The company believes the technology will lead to better patient outcomes and reduce burnout among workers.

"It's a win for staff, for nurses, for doctors and the hospital systems," said Mark Freeman, chief medical advisor for Omnimed.

Omnimed has been working with other tech companies and Johns Hopkins University on the "smart operating room" technology.

It's already been implemented in numerous states. The technology is expected to be rolled out nationwide in January.