Soldier killed, 3 others injured in crash at Fort Bragg

A soldier in the Army was killed and three others were injured in a military vehicle crash at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

“We are saddened by death of one of our own as a result of a vehicle accident,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, Deputy Commanding General, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg.

The Army did not release details about the crash, which happened on Thursday.

The injured soldiers were being treated at Womack Army Medical Center.

The name of the soldier who died will be released after their next of kin is notified.

“Our heart goes out to the Soldier’s family and friends as we collectively mourn the loss of this Soldier," Maj. Gen. Mennes said.