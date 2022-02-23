Some Academy Awards to reportedly be given out prior to live show

Some people who win an Oscar this year will not be given their award during the live TV show, according to multiple published reports.

Variety and Deadline report that eight of the 23 categories will not be presented on live TV. Instead, the winners will receive their awards prior to the show.

The eight categories that will be featured prior to the live show include documentary (short subject), film editing, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), production design, short film (animated), short film (live action) and sound.

The president of the Academy told members in a letter that the decision to cut the categories from the live show was made in order to provide more time for "audience entertainment" and "engagement."

"We realize that these kinds of changes can prompt concern about equity, and we ask you to understand our goal has been to find a balance in which nominees, winners, members and viewing audience all have a rewarding show experience," the letter states.

The Oscars will air on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.