Some Vegas Strip casinos to get new facades, familiar names

Posted at 12:33 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 13:33:45-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Some shuffling among owners has some Las Vegas Strip properties destined in coming months for rebranding, demolition, reconstruction, and the addition of familiar names.

Caesars Entertainment plans to rename Bally’s Las Vegas as the Horseshoe and have it host the World Series of Poker.

The Tropicana Las Vegas could be demolished or renovated after Bally’s Corp. buys the nearly 1,500-room resort.

Company chief Soohyung Kim tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal it's hard to be a national gaming company without a presence in Las Vegas.

The Mirage volcano is destined to be snuffed out once Hard Rock International acquires operations from MGM Resorts International and builds a massive guitar-shaped hotel.

