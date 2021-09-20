2 shot, 4 injured in shooting at high school in Newport News, Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Four people were injured — two of them by gunfire — and police are still searching for a suspect following a shooting at a high school in Newport News, Virginia.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the department responded to an initial call about the shooting at Heritage High School at 11:30 a.m. ET Monday.

Drew said that two people who were shot are teenagers — a male who was shot on the side of the face, and a female who was shot in the lower leg. He did not consider either injury to be life-threatening.

Two others suffered injuries — one person suffered a "sprained or broken arm" and was hospitalized, while another person was sent to the hospital with asthma-related issues.

Evidence was recovered at the scene and other parts of the school grounds.

Drew said police do not have a suspect in custody. He added that there is video footage of the incident.

"I'm confident that we will be able to determine who this individual is," Drew said.

Police believe the suspect and victims were known to each other but offered no other information on a potential motive.

Students were evacuated from the school and sent to the school's tennis courts. Police say parents can meet the students there.

The Norfolk branch of the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms' Washington office and the Virginia State Police are currently assisting Newport News Police with the investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated. It was originally published by Scripps station WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.