Supreme Court Justice Breyer struggling with retirement decision

Erin Schaff/AP
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Breyer could glide into retirement as the author of two of the Supreme Court's biggest cases this year. Or the 82-year-old liberal justice could reason that his pragmatic, collaborative approach to judging has never been more needed on the high court and decide to stick around. What will Breyer do? (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 4:23 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 17:23:00-04

Supreme Court Justice is struggling to decide when he should retire, according to an interview he gave The New York Times.

Breyer, who is considered one of the three liberal-leaning justices on the court, said "I don't think I’m going to stay there till I die — hope not."

Breyer, 83, has faced increased pressure from liberals to retire so Joe Biden can appoint a younger liberal justice.

Breyer said he understands the importance of which president selects a justice’s successor.

“I don’t want somebody appointed who will just reverse everything I’ve done for the last 25 years,” he told The Times.

President Joe Biden, who has not called for Breyer to retire, has not yet had an opportunity to nominate someone to the Supreme Court.

Former President Donald Trump successfully nominated three people to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

