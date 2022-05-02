Supreme Court rules against Boston in Christian flag case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court has ruled that Boston violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist when it refused his request to fly a Christian flag on a flagpole outside City Hall.

Activist Harold Shurtleff, co-founder of Camp Constitution, wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner.

The city of Boston denied the request despite routinely approving applications for the use of one of the three flagpoles outside City Hall.

Occasionally, the city takes down its own pennant and temporarily hoists another flag.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court Monday that the city discriminated against the activist because of his “religious viewpoint.”

"The city’s refusal to let Shurtleff and Camp Constitution fly their flag based on its religious viewpoint violated the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment," Breyer wrote.

No justices dissented from the court's opinion.