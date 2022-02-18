Surgeon general says his entire family has COVID-19

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Murthy said he, his wife and his 5-year-old son tested positive after his 4-year-old daughter contracted the virus.

"Our son has a runny nose and low-grade fever but is otherwise eating, drinking, playing with his sister, and watching his favorite cartoons," Murthy said on Twitter.

He added that his daughter is beginning to show signs of improvement, but is still congested.

"We've tried to be safe but it’s tough when your kids are sick," he said. "You want to comfort them when they're unwell. That often requires being close physically. We'd make that choice again, but I feel for those who struggle to balance protecting themselves with caring for family."

Murthy said he and his wife are suffering from a range of symptoms that include headache, fatigue, muscle aches, chills and sore throat.

The surgeon general said he, his wife and 5-year-old are vaccinated. Vaccinations are not yet available for children under five.

Murthy said the support from loved ones is helping his family get through this "chaotic" time. He expressed hope for brighter days ahead.

"Whether you’ve had COVID or not, whatever your beliefs may be, I wish for you the love of family & friends," Murthy said. "I know it feels like we're in endless conflict. But we are brothers and sisters first with common hopes and common concerns. May we all find healing in the days ahead."