Teen in Wisconsin gets 20 years for death of 7-year-old boy

A 17-year-old in Wisconsin was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal beating of a 7-year-old relative.

According to the Associated Press, Damian Hauschultz was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in June to first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2018 death of Ethan Hauschultz.

In February 2019, Damian, Damian’s father, Timothy Hauschultz, and his wife Tina McKeever-Hauschultz were arrested in connection to the death.

According to the AP, Timothy ordered Dylan, who was 14 at the time, to punish Ethan for not knowing 13 Bible verses.

Scripps sister station WGBA reported that Ethan had to carry a log and was kicked "numerous times" by Dylan, who shoved and stood on him.

Dylan then buried Ethan in the snow and was eventually taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Timothy faces trial in December, and Tina is already serving five years, the AP reported.