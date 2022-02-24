Third person arrested in death of son of reality TV star

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says a third person has been arrested for the shooting death of a man whose father was featured in a reality television show about his towing and repossession business.

News outlets report that Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said 21-year-old Cassidy Lorene Hunter of Smithfield was charged Thursday with accessory after the fact in the Feb. 17 death of Harley Alexander Shirley and the shooting of a woman who remains hospitalized.

Hunter is jailed on a $1 million bond.

The Associated Press reported that two teenagers - 16 and 17 - were arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

Their names have not been released.

The AP reported that the shooting happened in Garner, North Carolina, while family members gathered for the memorial of a relative who died in a single-car crash.

Shirley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The slain man's father, Ronnie Shirley, owns Lizard Lick Towing with his wife Amy Shirley and starred in a truTV reality show based on their family business from 2011 to 2014.