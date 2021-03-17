Menu

Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Posted at 8:57 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 23:19:20-04

Tiger Woods says he's back home in Florida to resume recovering from career-threatening injuries to his right leg.

Woods posted a statement on Twitter that he will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger. He was injured on Feb. 23 while driving an SUV to a television shoot along winding suburban roads in Los Angeles. Woods had been in town as tournament host of the Genesis Invitational.

The SUV crashed over a median and off the road. He shattered bones in his lower right leg, ankle and foot. Woods says he's thankful for the outpouring of support.

