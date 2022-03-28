Travis Scott accused of violating gag order in Astroworld suits

Attorneys for some of those killed and injured during last year's deadly Astroworld festival are alleging rapper Travis Scott has violated a gag order issued in lawsuits they have filed in an effort to influence possible jurors ahead of a potential trial.

Earlier this month, Scott announced an initiative that includes funding for an effort to address safety challenges for festivals and large-scale events. Bob Hilliard, an attorney representing the family of the youngest person to die from injuries during the festival, says Scott's announcement on concert safety zeroes in on an issue that's the focus of the lawsuits and ongoing investigations.

Scott's attorneys say preventing him from speaking on this or any other issue would violate his constitutional rights.

Scott wrote earlier this month on Instagram, “My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”