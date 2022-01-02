Watch
Twitter bans personal Greene account for COVID-19 misinformation

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., listens during a news conference about the treatment of people being held in the District of Columbia jail who are charged with crimes in the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, banned the personal account of Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 12:29:13-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy. That's according to a statement Sunday from the company.

The account for the Georgia Republican was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to cause harm to people.

Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension, and five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.

The ban applies to Greene’s personal account, @mtgreenee, but does not affect her official Twitter account, @RepMTG.

