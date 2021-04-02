Watch
US Capitol on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this March 20, 2021, file photo the U.S. Capitol dome stands past partially-removed razor wire hanging from a security fence on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities suggested for weeks in court hearings and papers that members of the Oath Keepers militia group planned their attack on the Capitol in advance in an effort to block the peaceful transition of power. But prosecutors have since said it’s not clear whether the group was targeting the Capitol before Jan. 6, giving defense attorneys an opening to try to sow doubt in the government’s case. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Capitol Breach Extremist Plots
Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 13:28:53-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have locked down the U.S. Capitol after a report of gunshots in the area.

U.S. Capitol Police said early Friday afternoon that all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

A law enforcement official says officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

