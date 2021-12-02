US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials say the Biden administration has struck an agreement with Mexico to next week reinstate a Trump-era border policy that forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

Revival of the "Remain in Mexico" policy comes under a court order even as the administration maneuvers to end it in a way that survives legal scrutiny.

President Joe Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit by Texas and Missouri has forced him to put it back into effect.

It will go into effect in San Diego and three Texas border cities.