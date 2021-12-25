Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Washington crossing the Delaware: Reenactment is revived

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mel Evans/AP
FILE - John Godzieba, as Gen. George Washington, second right, stands in a boat during a re-enactment of Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the Delaware River in Washington Crossing, Pa., on Dec. 25, 2016. Spectators were once again being invited to gather along the Delaware River to watch an annual reenactment of George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, a year after an online re-enactment was posted instead. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)
John Godzieba
Posted at 1:46 PM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 14:46:07-05

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds have gathered on both sides of the Delaware River to watch an annual Christmas Day reenactment of George Washington’s 1776 crossing.

Washington Crossing Historic Park officials say reenactors in three boats completed the crossing in about an hour Saturday afternoon under overcast skies.

Earlier in the month, about 5,000 attended a dress rehearsal amid good weather.

In 2020, an online reenactment was posted instead due to pandemic crowd-size restrictions.

In years past, thousands have often gathered on the riverbanks in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey, to watch the reenactment of the daring voyage of Washington and his troops during the Revolutionary War.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018