Where's the snow? Rockies winter starts with a whimper

Colorado broke an 87-year-old record
A woman grills bratwurst at a Christmas market during unseasonably warm weather in downtown Denver on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The Mile High City has already shattered its 87-year-old record for the latest measurable snowfall set on Nov. 21, 1934, and it's a little more than a week away from breaking an 1887 record of 235 consecutive days without snow. The scenario is playing out across much of the Rocky Mountains, as far north as Montana and in the broader Western United States, which is experiencing a megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 20:00:53-05

DENVER, CO — Denver’s winter has started with a whimper, and the parched mountains to the west aren’t faring much better.

The Mile High City has already shattered its 87-year-old record for the latest measurable snowfall.

It's also a little more than a week away from breaking an 1887 record of 235 days straight without snow.

As enjoyable as the weather is, climate scientists warn that prolonged drought could threaten the region’s water supply. The scenario is playing out across the Rockies and the broader Western United States, which is experiencing a megadrought that studies have linked to human-caused climate change.

