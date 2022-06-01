Watch
Why Pride Month is celebrated annually in June

Andres Kudacki/AP
FILE- In this June 24, 2018 file photo, revelers carry a Rainbow Flag along Fifth Avenue during the New York City Pride Parade in New York. June 28, 2019, marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, which fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)
Wednesday is the start of Pride Month.

Pride Month is celebrated annually in June because it commemorates the 1969 riots near the Stonewall Inn bar in New York City.

On June 28, 1969, the bar, located on Christopher Street, was raided by New York City police officers because it was unlicensed. According to The Associated Press, they were ordered to stop illegal alcohol sales.

According to Baruch College, N.Y. State Liquor Authority often refused liquor licenses to bars catering to gay customers.

The AP reported that people fought with officers, and objects were thrown.

A New York Times article said approximately 200 men were thrown out of the bar.

The riots ended on July 3.

Not long after the raid, the original bar closed.

But the current Stonewall Inn opened in the early 90s, the AP reported.

