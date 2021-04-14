Watch
Woman, upset by long wait time, fires gun into Burger King, police say

Memphis Police Department
A woman is under arrest facing charges for allegedly firing shots into a Burger King restaurant in Memphis.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 13, 2021
A woman is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a gun through a Burger King drive-thru window. Investigators say the Tennessee woman was upset by the wait time at the fast-food restaurant.

On March 30, Memphis police were called to Burger King after shots were fired.

Employees told them a woman was upset about the wait time while being served at the drive-thru window.

She got out of the car, and surveillance video shows she is holding a black handgun as she leans through the window and fires several shots into the restaurant, according to a social media post by police.

Employees were able to escape through a back door and no one was injured.

Police tell local media they have arrested the woman responsible.

She is now facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and a charge of using a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

