New York man arrested after crash killed one woman in Deuel County

SCOTTS BLUFF, Neb (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has arrested a man from New York following a crash that killed a Scottsbluff woman late Saturday evening.

The woman was identified as 55-year-old Haroldene Rodriguez.

According to police, around 11:15 p.m. GMT, NSP was called to a report of a fatal crash at mile marker 83 on Interstate 80. Police say that a Dodge Caravan was traveling westbound when it was struck from behind by a truck tractor/semi-trailer.

The crash caused the Caravan to roll, ejecting Haroldene Rodriguez.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Leopoldo Rodriguez. Leopoldo Rodriguez and two rear-seat, child passengers were transported to Sidney Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries according to NSP.

The driver of the semi was identified as 30-year-old Atinder Singh of Bellerose, New York. He was not injured.

According to a press release, Singh was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and careless driving. He was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

